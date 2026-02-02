 Skip navigation
NFL confirms Saints will play in Paris in 2026

  
Published February 2, 2026 11:23 AM

The Saints will be marching into Paris during the 2026 season.

The NFL officially announced that they will be taking part in the league’s first-ever game in France on Monday. The game will be played at the Stade de France, which is the largest stadium in the country.

“We are excited to be selected to play in the first regular season game to take place in France,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “This moment is special not only because of the strong cultural connection between Louisiana and France, but also because we will compete before a growing Saints fan base in Paris.

The league did not announce the date of the game or the opponent. A report over the weekend said that the Saints will face the Browns on October 25.

Paris joins London, Melbourne, Rio De Janeiro, Madrid, and Munich as sites for international games during the 2026 season.