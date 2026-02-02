Jeffery Simmons: Culture change with Robert Saleh will be good for us

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons went to the playoffs in his first three seasons with the Titans, but the last four seasons have not brought the same kind of success to Tennessee.

The team is 19-49 since the start of the 2022 season and they are starting over with their third head coach in that span. Robert Saleh is the new man in charge on the sideline and he’s got a fan in the team’s top defensive player.

Saleh talked about playing with speed and violence in his introductory press conference and Simmons said on Sunday “that’s how I like to play the game.” Simmons thinks his teammates will feel the same way about playing for someone with Saleh’s energy.

“We have a young football team, and I feel like we still have to figure things out,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “And I think with Saleh coming him, with his style of coaching, I think it will be great for us, especially having such a young football team. I think the culture change will be good for us.”

Simmons won’t have anything to do with how the Titans fare on the offensive side of the ball, but sorting that out should keep the defense out of bad positions and set Simmons up for a chance to make impactful plays in wins rather than being the bright light of another disappointing defeat.