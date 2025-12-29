Pete Carroll on Maxx Crosby: We’re doing great, eye-to-eye on what’s going on

According to head coach Pete Carroll, the issues between the Raiders and defensive end Maxx Crosby have been resolved.

Carroll told reporters in his Monday press conference that Crosby is back in the building.

“We’re doing great,” Carroll said. “We’re eye-to-eye on what’s going on.”

Crosby was reportedly upset last week after the Raiders elected to shut him down due to the knee injury he’s been dealing with for much of the year. Crosby did not want to be shut down — he wanted to finish the season playing with his teammates — and left the facility after expressing his disagreement with the decision with Carroll.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Crosby has played his entire career with the Raiders so far. He’s registered 69.5 career sacks with 133 tackles for loss and 164 quarterback hits in his 110 career games — including 10.0 sacks with 28 tackles for loss and 20 QB hits in his 15 games this year.

Time will tell if Crosby has played his last game with the Raiders after this disagreement with the team’s brass.