Ravens are not retaining QBs coach Tee Martin

  
Published February 4, 2026 05:56 PM

The Ravens will not retain quarterbacks coach Tee Martin, Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports.

Martin spent the past five seasons in Baltimore, the past three as Lamar Jackson’s quarterbacks coach. He joined the team the year after new head coach Jesse Minter left the Ravens.

Minter hired Declan Doyle as his offensive coordinator, and former Bills assistant Ronald Curry has interviewed for Martin’s job.

Martin was the Ravens’ wide receivers coach for his first two seasons before a promotion to the quarterbacks room.

He coached in the college ranks for 15 seasons before joining the Ravens.