Les Snead: If Matthew Stafford returns, let’s make the most of the time we have with him

The Rams were a game away from making it to Super Bowl LX, falling to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

They also received an MVP-caliber year from quarterback Matthew Stafford in his 17th pro season, his fifth with Los Angeles.

At this point, it’s still unclear whether or not Stafford will return for Year 18 — though the quarterback still seems to have plenty left in the tank. On Wednesday, Rams General Manager Les Snead reiterated that L.A. is going to give Stafford the space to determine his future.

“We’re going to let Matthew decide,” Snead said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I think we’ve had productive conversations with him, so we’re going to give him his space, right, to let’s call it recover, rejuvenate and then determine, ‘Hey, do we want to get back on this horse again?’”

But beyond that, Snead realizes that the window is closing on Stafford’s career, and it sounds like that will affect the way the Rams will approach the offseason.

“If Matthew decides to come back, there will be an element [of] ... let’s definitely make the most of the time we have with Matthew,” Snead said, via Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News. “The type of season that he showed he had, there’s only so many of those left.”

The Rams famously turned in an “F— them picks” mentality into a victory in Super Bowl LVI. With two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, Snead may be ready to bring some of that back for the coming offseason.