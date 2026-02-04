Joe Flacco: We’ll see what’s out there, don’t want to sign with someone for the sake of it

Joe Flacco wrapped up his 18th season with his first trip to the Pro Bowl and the prospect of a 19th season came up during a Wednesday visit to PFT Live.

Flacco said that there are “lots of things that go into” a decision to sign with a team for the 2026 season. At the top of the list is whether or not he will have a chance to get on the field.

“At this point, I don’t want to just sign up with anybody, I don’t want to just play football or be on the sideline for the sake of being out there,” Flacco said.

Flacco opened the 2025 season as the starter in Cleveland and moved on to the Bengals in a trade after Joe Burrow injured his toe. Flacco said he enjoyed his time with the team, but Burrow’s presence would put be an obstacle to starting any more games.

“I like the idea of Cincinnati, but, at the same time, you are resigning to something there,” Flacco said. “There’s a world where I could see that happening, but I have to see what’s out there.”

The move to the Bengals means that Flacco has now played for three of the four AFC North teams. The Steelers have an unsettled quarterback position right now and Flacco called it a “pretty cool idea” to hit every team in the division while reiterating that he’ll have to evaluate every opportunity before making any decisions.

