Seahawks fans can only hope the next owner won’t screw things up

  
Published February 18, 2026 07:38 PM

As expected, the Seahawks are for sale.

Despite recent denials, the inevitable is happening. Owner Paul Allen died in October 2018. He left an express directive that the team will be sold, with the proceeds going to charity. After more than seven years, the league leaned on his sister, Jody, to get it done.

The timing is no surprise. We’ve previously reported that the league held a $5 million fine in abeyance with the understanding that the team would promptly be put on the market after Super Bowl LX.

The goal will be to sell the team to the highest bidder, in order to maximize the charitable contribution. The price tag, despite valuations in the range of $6 billion to $7 billion, is expected to land in the range of $9 billion to $11 billion.

The Seahawks organization, along with the team’s fans, will be stuck with whoever the high bidder may be.

It’s currently not known who it will be, or what that person will choose to do once they acquire full control over the franchise. It will be the next owner’s prerogative to make changes, or not. To meddle, or not. To screw up a good thing, or not.

And the fans will be stuck. Owners can’t be fired. The fans can only hope the team lands in the hands of someone who will allow G.M. John Schneider to keep doing what he’s been doing.

But no one other than the next owner will have any control over the situation. The next owner could be closer to Dan Snyder than any of the various good owners. (If we name one as an example, the ones not named won’t be happy.)

The only thing that will matter is the money. As often is the case.

Either way, the Seahawks will soon be meeting a new boss. They can only hope it’s roughly the same as the old boss.