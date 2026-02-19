Could Cardinals be an option for Aaron Rodgers?

The early weeks of the offseason are the time for connecting dots. Sometimes, multiple different dots lead to a common connection.

Currently, it’s believed that the Steelers will be the only viable option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2026. But what about the Cardinals?

The most obvious link is offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos hired him to be the head coach in 2022, at a time when it was believed the Packers would be ready to trade Rodgers.

That didn’t happen until 2023. By then, Hackett was working for the Jets — who traded for Rodgers.

Now, Hackett has landed in Arizona. Which will need a quarterback, if/when Kyler Murray is traded or released.

There are more connections than Hackett. New coach Mike LaFleur most recently served as offensive coordinator of the Rams, and Rodgers was reportedly the Plan B for the Rams if Matthew Stafford had left in 2025.

LaFleur’s brother, Matt, coached Rodgers for four years in Green Bay. And while the relationship was strained at times, Rodgers’s recent praise for Matt during a short stay on the hot seat left him “speechless.”

The only problem is that the Cardinals are the least competitive team in the very competitive NFC West. It won’t be easy for the Cardinals, with or without Rodgers, to make it to the playoffs.

Whether Rodgers or someone else, the Cardinals likely will be adding a quarterback. It makes sense to at least keep an eye on the possibility that the Cardinals will kick the tires on bringing Rodgers to Arizona.