Wyatt Teller says farewell to Cleveland

  
Published February 18, 2026 05:30 PM

Veteran guard Wyatt Teller is prepared to move on to a new team in free agency next month.

Teller and his wife posted a farewell message to Cleveland on social media Wednesday. Teller, who played out the final season of his contract in 2025, wrote that “I wish things were different and this is hard to put into words” to open the post.

Teller was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2018 and he was traded to the Browns the next year. He’s started 97 regular season and playoff games for Cleveland since joining the team.

The Browns are also waiting to hear about Joel Bitonio’s plans for 2026 and reserve Teven Jenkins is also on track for free agency, so there will be changes on the interior of the offensive line in Cleveland ahead of Todd Monken’s first season as the head coach.