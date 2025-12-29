Nick Sirianni: Eagles are still thinking through whether we’ll play starters on Sunday

The Eagles will be either the No. 2 seed or the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. They’ll definitely start the playoffs at home, but they definitely won’t earn a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Which means Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Commanders could matter a little for playoff seeding, but it won’t make a big difference to the Eagles’ path to the Super Bowl.

And that means Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has not yet decided whether to play all his starters on Sunday, or rest his top players to keep them healthy and fresh for the playoffs.

“There’s still things up in the air as far as seeding goes,” Sirianni said. “We’ve done it both ways. We’ve had opportunities to rest, weve had opportunities to get a better seed and played. You go through your process, you go through all those different things, but every season is a little bit different. Every team is a little bit different. We’ll end up doing what we think is best for the team. We’re still thinking through it. That’s not a decision we have to make today or even tomorrow. It’s just something you have to go through the process of making. We’ll do what we feel is best for the team. I know there will be debate about whatever we do, but that’s why we have to go through our process and do what we feel is best to help our team moving forward.”

For the Eagles to get the No. 2 seed, they need to win on Sunday and the Bears need to lose. Otherwise, the Eagles will be the No. 3 seed. Sirianni will take some time to decide whether that small chance to improve his team’s seed is worth the risk of a key player getting injured.