 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: I plan on coming back if Chiefs will have me

  
Published December 29, 2025 01:32 PM

Andy Reid isn’t planning on riding off into the sunset after Week 18.

Reid is wrapping up his 13th season as the head coach of the Chiefs and he said on Monday that he’s looking forward to No. 14.

“I think I’m coming back, right,” Reid said, via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. “If they’ll have me back, I’ll come back. You never know in this business, that’s a tough one. But I plan on it, yeah.”

The Chiefs made the playoffs for 10 straight seasons before falling short of the postseason this year. That run included five trips to the Super Bowl in the last six years, so it’s hard to imagine the Chiefs are going to be clamoring to push Reid out the door because of one unsuccessful season.

The team may be saying farewell to tight end Travis Kelce and other players who had a hand in that long run of success, but the return of Reid to the sidelines and a return to health for quarterback Patrick Mahomes would provide reason to think that the team can find their way back to the postseason.