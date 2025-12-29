Andy Reid: I plan on coming back if Chiefs will have me

Andy Reid isn’t planning on riding off into the sunset after Week 18.

Reid is wrapping up his 13th season as the head coach of the Chiefs and he said on Monday that he’s looking forward to No. 14.

“I think I’m coming back, right,” Reid said, via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. “If they’ll have me back, I’ll come back. You never know in this business, that’s a tough one. But I plan on it, yeah.”

The Chiefs made the playoffs for 10 straight seasons before falling short of the postseason this year. That run included five trips to the Super Bowl in the last six years, so it’s hard to imagine the Chiefs are going to be clamoring to push Reid out the door because of one unsuccessful season.

The team may be saying farewell to tight end Travis Kelce and other players who had a hand in that long run of success, but the return of Reid to the sidelines and a return to health for quarterback Patrick Mahomes would provide reason to think that the team can find their way back to the postseason.