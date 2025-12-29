J.J. McCarthy is “progressing,” no call on Week 18 status yet

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s status for Week 18 remains up in the air.

McCarthy missed the team’s Christmas win over the Lions with a hairline fracture to his left, non-throwing hand and head coach Kevin O’Connell provided an update on his condition during a Monday press conference.

O’Connell said, via multiple reporters, that McCarthy is “progressing” and that there’s less swelling in the hand than there was leading into last Thursday’s game. O’Connell said that McCarthy’s grip strength will be the determining factor in his ability to play against the Packers this week and that the team will have a better idea where he’s at on that front later in the week.

Max Brosmer made his second NFL start against Detroit. He went 9-of-16 for 51 yards and lost 48 yards on sacks, but the Vikings were able to pull out a 23-10 win after forcing six Lions turnovers.