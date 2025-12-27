John Lynch: I wouldn’t put it past Fred Warner to be ready to play in the playoffs

On October 12, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner fractured and dislocated his ankle, and the team announced that he would miss the rest of the season. But with the playoffs approaching, Warner may be on the field.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR that Warner is well ahead of schedule, changing doctors’ perceptions of when he could be cleared, and might play in the playoffs.

“It would be well ahead of the original timeline we were given, but Fred has the ability to move the doctors because they’re going to put objective measurements out there where, ‘Hey, if you can reach these, you can get there,’” Lynch said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “And Fred has continually done that. I think it’s made a lot of people kind of re-examine. ‘OK, would this be possible?’ And I think that’s a great thing. So I’m watching him. I’ve consistently said it: I won’t put anything past him.”

Warner was a first-team All-Pro for three consecutive years before his 2025 season got cut short, so if Warner can return and play at his usual high level, it would be a huge boost to the 49ers in the playoffs. That now sounds realistic.