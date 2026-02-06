Cowboys to play in Rio de Janeiro in 2026

The Cowboys have only played one regular season game outside the NFL, but that will reportedly change during the 2026 season.

Shortly after Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that the Cowboys will be going to Brazil for a game, the NFL officially announced that America’s Team will be going to South America for the first time. The NFL has played in Sao Paolo the last two seasons, but the 2026 game is set to be the league’s first in Rio de Janeiro.

No date or opponent has been set for the game at this time.

The Cowboys’ only previous international game came in 2014 when they beat the Jaguars in London.

The Brazil game is one of nine international contests that the NFL is planning for 2026. In addition to Rio and three games in London, the plan is to play in Melbourne, Mexico City, Madrid, Paris, and Munich.