nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Kirk Cousins keeping “an open mind” about 2026 season

  
Published February 5, 2026 07:52 PM

Kirk Cousins is ready for anything this offseason.

Cousins remains under contract to the Falcons, but the quarterback is expected to be released before March 13 because his reworked contract now calls for a $67.9 guarantee for the 2027 season to vest at that time. Cousins could sign a different contract to return to the Falcons after closing out the 2025 season as their starter, but he said on PFT Live that “my expectation is to not expect anything” when it comes to where he’ll be playing in the fall.

“I’ll keep an open mind, kinda be ready for whatever may happen,” Cousins said. “I still think it’s really early. When we get to March, we’ll know more. Have some substantive conversations and see where it goes.”

Cousins tore his Achilles while playing for the Vikings in 2023 and he was benched during the 2024 season, but said he felt healthier last year and “rejuvenated” by his return to the lineup after Michael Penix tore his ACL. He said he “would love to get an opportunity to play and compete” once he does get a better sense of what teams are interested in his services.