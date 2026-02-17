 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future
nflpa.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s report cards ‘coming soon’
kenneth_walker.jpg
Seahawks issue ‘unmistakable message’ to Walker

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future
nflpa.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s report cards ‘coming soon’
kenneth_walker.jpg
Seahawks issue ‘unmistakable message’ to Walker

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Ulbrich: New Browns DC Mike Rutenberg one of the best teachers in the NFL

  
Published February 17, 2026 12:32 PM

The Browns hired Mike Rutenberg as their defensive coordinator this week and Rutenberg got a rave review from Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on his way out the door in Atlanta.

Rutenberg was the defensive pass game coordinator in Atlanta last season and he spent the previous four seasons as the linebackers coach for the Jets. Ulbrich was the defensive coordinator there as well and Ulbrich lavished praise on Rutenberg when asked about his longtime colleague at a press conference last week.

“He’s one of the best teachers in this league,” Ulbrich said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “He understands the back end at a PhD-plus level. He’s a huge part of our success back there. Whether he gets a coordinator job this season or next, it’s inevitable. He’s too good a coach.”

The Browns job is Rutenberg’s first shot at being a coordinator and success in Cleveland could set him up to rise even higher up the coaching ladder in the years to come.