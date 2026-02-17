Jeff Ulbrich: New Browns DC Mike Rutenberg one of the best teachers in the NFL

The Browns hired Mike Rutenberg as their defensive coordinator this week and Rutenberg got a rave review from Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on his way out the door in Atlanta.

Rutenberg was the defensive pass game coordinator in Atlanta last season and he spent the previous four seasons as the linebackers coach for the Jets. Ulbrich was the defensive coordinator there as well and Ulbrich lavished praise on Rutenberg when asked about his longtime colleague at a press conference last week.

“He’s one of the best teachers in this league,” Ulbrich said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “He understands the back end at a PhD-plus level. He’s a huge part of our success back there. Whether he gets a coordinator job this season or next, it’s inevitable. He’s too good a coach.”

The Browns job is Rutenberg’s first shot at being a coordinator and success in Cleveland could set him up to rise even higher up the coaching ladder in the years to come.