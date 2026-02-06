Assistant Coach of the Year: Josh McDaniels

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was honored with Assistant Coach of the Year, announced before the start of NFL Honors on Thursday night.

McDaniels is the first Patriots assistant to win the award, which began in 2014.

McDaniels won 17 of the 50 first-place votes and 249 total points. He was followed by Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (176 points, 10 first-place votes), Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores (130, eight), Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak (102, three) and Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (78, four). Four other assistants received at least one first-place vote.

McDaniels returned to the Patriots after Mike Vrabel was named the team’s head coach, and his work with second-year quarterback Drake Maye won him the award. Maye is a candidate for MVP.

“Well, Josh has done a fantastic job, and usually any coach’s success or recognition is going to come from the fact that the players executed; they played well; and they did what was coached,” Vrabel said during his media session Thursday. “And sometimes that happens, and sometimes it doesn’t, but I would be extremely excited and happy for Josh if he were to win, just like I would be for Stef [Stefon Diggs], TreVeyon [Henderson], Drake [Maye] and everybody else.”

McDaniels has worked for the Patriots from 2006-08, 2012-21 and this season.