 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Emmanwori did not practice, but Sam Darnold was full participant

  
Published February 5, 2026 08:09 PM

Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori injured his ankle in Wednesday’s practice. He said during his media availability that he would participate only in the walkthrough on Thursday but will be good to go for Super Bowl LX.

Emmanwori, indeed, did not practice on Thursday.

He was the only Seahawks player not to participate.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had his first full practice since injuring his left oblique on Jan. 15. He had been limited in the seven practices since, including on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle/knee), linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest) and defensive end Leonard Williams (rest) also returned to full participation after limited work on Wednesday.

Left tackle Charles Cross (foot) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) were limited for a second consecutive day.

Wide receiver Jake Bobo (hand), linebacker Ernest Jones (chest), safety Julian Love (shoulder), fullback Brady Russell (hand), tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring) and linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder) again were full participants.