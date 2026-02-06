Nick Emmanwori did not practice, but Sam Darnold was full participant

Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori injured his ankle in Wednesday’s practice. He said during his media availability that he would participate only in the walkthrough on Thursday but will be good to go for Super Bowl LX.

Emmanwori, indeed, did not practice on Thursday.

He was the only Seahawks player not to participate.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had his first full practice since injuring his left oblique on Jan. 15. He had been limited in the seven practices since, including on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle/knee), linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest) and defensive end Leonard Williams (rest) also returned to full participation after limited work on Wednesday.

Left tackle Charles Cross (foot) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) were limited for a second consecutive day.

Wide receiver Jake Bobo (hand), linebacker Ernest Jones (chest), safety Julian Love (shoulder), fullback Brady Russell (hand), tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring) and linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder) again were full participants.