 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Carson Schwesinger

  
Published February 5, 2026 10:33 PM

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger won Defensive Rookie of the Year, announced Thursday night at NFL Honors.

He received 40 of the 50 first-place votes, beating out Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (199 points, seven first-place votes), Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. (173, two), Falcons safety Xavier Watts (102, one) and Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter (72) for the award.

Schweisinger is the first Browns player to win the award since Chip Banks in 1982.

A second-round pick, Schwesinger is only the fifth non-first rounder in the past 40 seasons to win the award. Shaq Leonard, DeMeco Ryans, Kendrell Bell, Erik McMillan and Vernon Maxwell were the others.

Schwesinger played an integral role in the success of the Cleveland defense. He wore the green dot for the Browns throughout the season, acting as the signal caller for the defense.

He finished the 2025 season with a team-high 146 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions and three passes defensed. Schwesinger led all rookies in total tackles and tackles for loss and was tied for second in interceptions.

He recorded double-digit tackles in seven games, including a stretch of six consecutive games — the longest such streak in the NFL this season.