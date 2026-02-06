Defensive Rookie of the Year: Carson Schwesinger

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger won Defensive Rookie of the Year, announced Thursday night at NFL Honors.

He received 40 of the 50 first-place votes, beating out Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (199 points, seven first-place votes), Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. (173, two), Falcons safety Xavier Watts (102, one) and Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter (72) for the award.

Schweisinger is the first Browns player to win the award since Chip Banks in 1982.

A second-round pick, Schwesinger is only the fifth non-first rounder in the past 40 seasons to win the award. Shaq Leonard, DeMeco Ryans, Kendrell Bell, Erik McMillan and Vernon Maxwell were the others.

Schwesinger played an integral role in the success of the Cleveland defense. He wore the green dot for the Browns throughout the season, acting as the signal caller for the defense.

He finished the 2025 season with a team-high 146 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, two interceptions and three passes defensed. Schwesinger led all rookies in total tackles and tackles for loss and was tied for second in interceptions.

He recorded double-digit tackles in seven games, including a stretch of six consecutive games — the longest such streak in the NFL this season.