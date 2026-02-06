Walter Payton Man of the Year: Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner, a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro whose off-field work is as impressive, was named the 2026 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Thursday night at NFL Honors.

The 14-year veteran has had more than 100 tackles in each of his seasons, setting a standard for linebacking excellence on the field. He has set an example off the field.

Wagner’s mother, Phenia Mae Wagner, died years before he was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012 due to stroke complications. He created the FAST54 Phenia Mae Fund in partnership with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Cedar Sinai, National Children’s Hospital and Kaiser Permanente. It’s a fund that helps stroke patients, while also promoting stroke education.

In addition to his efforts with the Phenia Mae Fund, Wagner has also advocated for social justice reform and mental health, participated in the NFL’s Inspire Change and brought his commitment to entrepreneurship and business to local teens with his Tackle Everything Tech Tour. He recently completed his third tour in Washington, D.C.

He played 11 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, spent 2022 with the Rams and has played for the Commanders the past two seasons. During his career, Wagner was a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee four times.

The NFL’s highest award debuted in 1970, with iconic Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas winning the inaugural award.

The award recognizes an NFL player for his outstanding community service along with excellence on the playing field.

In 1977, Bears running back Walter Payton was the recipient. The award was renamed in the Hall of Famer’s honor in 1999, the same year the revered Payton died at 46 due to bile duct cancer.

The winner of the award receives up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice, while each of the 32 club nominees receives up to a $40,000 donation to his chosen charity.

Wagner is the first Washington player to be christened NFL Man of the Year since Hall of Famer Darrell Green in 1996.