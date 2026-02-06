 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

  
Published February 5, 2026 10:40 PM

The MVP award has become the quarterback award, with 12 consecutive quarterbacks winning it. The Offensive Player of the Year has become the consolation prize for the best skill position player who isn’t under center.

That honor goes to Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season.

Smith-Njigba was announced as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

He received 14 of 50 first-place votes and 272 total points in close voting. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (223 points, 12 first-place votes), Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (170, eight), Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (168, six) and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (58, five) were the other finalists. Matthew Stafford (three), Josh Allen (one) and Trey McBride (one) received the other first-place votes.

Smith-Njigba was deserving of the award with one of the most productive receiving seasons in NFL history for the 14-3 Seahawks. He led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, the eighth-highest single-season total in NFL history, in becoming a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection.

Smith-Njigba became the second player in team history to lead the league in receiving, joining Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

He accounted for 44.1 percent of Seattle’s receiving yards and 36.6 percent of the team’s receptions.

Smith-Njigba had 119 catches and 10 touchdowns.