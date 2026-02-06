Offensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The MVP award has become the quarterback award, with 12 consecutive quarterbacks winning it. The Offensive Player of the Year has become the consolation prize for the best skill position player who isn’t under center.

That honor goes to Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season.

Smith-Njigba was announced as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

He received 14 of 50 first-place votes and 272 total points in close voting. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (223 points, 12 first-place votes), Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (170, eight), Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (168, six) and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (58, five) were the other finalists. Matthew Stafford (three), Josh Allen (one) and Trey McBride (one) received the other first-place votes.

Smith-Njigba was deserving of the award with one of the most productive receiving seasons in NFL history for the 14-3 Seahawks. He led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, the eighth-highest single-season total in NFL history, in becoming a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection.

Smith-Njigba became the second player in team history to lead the league in receiving, joining Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

He accounted for 44.1 percent of Seattle’s receiving yards and 36.6 percent of the team’s receptions.

Smith-Njigba had 119 catches and 10 touchdowns.