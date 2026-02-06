MVP: Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford made the All-Pro team for the first time, getting 31 of the 50 first-place votes. That bode well for his bid to win his first league MVP award.

The Rams quarterback found out for certain Thursday night at NFL Honors.

Stafford received 24 first-place votes and 366 total points, topping Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (361 points, 23 first-place vote). Bills quarterback Josh Allen (91 points, two first-place votes), 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (71) and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (49) were the other finalists. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert received the other first-place vote.

The awards given at Honors are based on the regular season, with voters casting their ballots the day after the season ends.

Stafford, who turns 38 on Saturday, completed 65 percent of his passes for a league-best 4,707 yards, a league-best 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the 12-5 Rams.

Maye, who is in his second season, led the league in completion percentage (72.0), yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (113.5). He threw for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the 14-3 Patriots.

A year ago, Lamar Jackson was voted first-team All-Pro but the same voters had Josh Allen as the MVP. This year, both awards belong to Stafford, who may have cemented his spot in Canton.