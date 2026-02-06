 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford says he’ll be back in 2026 for 18th season

  
Published February 5, 2026 11:39 PM

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Rams General Manager Les Snead each said that the organization would give quarterback Matthew Stafford time to decide if he would like to return for an 18th season.

Stafford didn’t need much of it.

Accepting the AP MVP award at NFL Honors on Thursday night, Stafford ended his speech by addressing his daughters and saying that he will return to Los Angeles for 2026.

“I am so happy to have you at the games on the sideline with me,” Stafford said. “And I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking ass. So I’ll see you guys next year — hopefully I’m not at this event and we’re getting ready for another game at SoFi.”

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, of course, will host Super Bowl LXI next February.

With Stafford shouting out the Rams’ home stadium, it doesn’t appear there will be any exploration of other teams like there was last offseason.

Stafford, who turns 38 on Saturday, led the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns. He then passed for 936 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in three postseason games.