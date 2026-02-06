Matthew Stafford says he’ll be back in 2026 for 18th season

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Rams General Manager Les Snead each said that the organization would give quarterback Matthew Stafford time to decide if he would like to return for an 18th season.

Stafford didn’t need much of it.

Accepting the AP MVP award at NFL Honors on Thursday night, Stafford ended his speech by addressing his daughters and saying that he will return to Los Angeles for 2026.

“I am so happy to have you at the games on the sideline with me,” Stafford said. “And I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking ass. So I’ll see you guys next year — hopefully I’m not at this event and we’re getting ready for another game at SoFi.”

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, of course, will host Super Bowl LXI next February.

With Stafford shouting out the Rams’ home stadium, it doesn’t appear there will be any exploration of other teams like there was last offseason.

Stafford, who turns 38 on Saturday, led the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns. He then passed for 936 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in three postseason games.