 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings work to re-sign free-agent defensive coordinator Brian Flores

  
Published December 27, 2025 08:44 AM

Brian Flores picked the perfect time to create chaos for the Detroit Lions.

Flores, in his third season as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, is in the final year of his contract. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings are currently working toward extending his deal.

The Vikings wanted to do it before the 2025 regular season. Flores decided to wait. If he was betting on himself, he won.

Minnesota’s defense has been the strength of a team that started 4-8 and worked its way back to .500, despite an underperforming offense. Thursday’s 23-10 win over the Lions featured six turnovers created by Minnesota’s defense. It was a continuation of the prior meeting between the two teams, during which the Vikings generated heavy pressure on quarterback Jared Goff — often sending players up the middle and forcing Goff from his preferred spot of operating in the pocket en route to a 27-24 win.

The Vikings currently rank fifth in yards allowed per game, at 292.7. They’re tenth in points allowed, with 20.6.

The stout Week 17 defensive showing allowed the Vikings to become the first team in 47 years to win by 10 or more points while generating fewer than 10 net passing yards.

Without a new contract, Flores becomes free to join a new staff elsewhere. With a new contract, he’d remain eligible to leave for a head-coaching job elsewhere.

Whether and to what extent he’ll be a viable candidate for a second shot as a head coach remains to be seen. His pending arbitration and litigation against the NFL and multiple teams (Giants, Dolphins, Broncos, and Texans) will be a practical impediment — even if federal law mandates that it not be.