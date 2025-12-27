Vikings work to re-sign free-agent defensive coordinator Brian Flores

Brian Flores picked the perfect time to create chaos for the Detroit Lions.

Flores, in his third season as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, is in the final year of his contract. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings are currently working toward extending his deal.

The Vikings wanted to do it before the 2025 regular season. Flores decided to wait. If he was betting on himself, he won.

Minnesota’s defense has been the strength of a team that started 4-8 and worked its way back to .500, despite an underperforming offense. Thursday’s 23-10 win over the Lions featured six turnovers created by Minnesota’s defense. It was a continuation of the prior meeting between the two teams, during which the Vikings generated heavy pressure on quarterback Jared Goff — often sending players up the middle and forcing Goff from his preferred spot of operating in the pocket en route to a 27-24 win.

The Vikings currently rank fifth in yards allowed per game, at 292.7. They’re tenth in points allowed, with 20.6.

The stout Week 17 defensive showing allowed the Vikings to become the first team in 47 years to win by 10 or more points while generating fewer than 10 net passing yards.

Without a new contract, Flores becomes free to join a new staff elsewhere. With a new contract, he’d remain eligible to leave for a head-coaching job elsewhere.

Whether and to what extent he’ll be a viable candidate for a second shot as a head coach remains to be seen. His pending arbitration and litigation against the NFL and multiple teams (Giants, Dolphins, Broncos, and Texans) will be a practical impediment — even if federal law mandates that it not be.