Dave Canales sees a versatile role in the Panthers’ offense for rookie TE Mitchell Evans

In four years at Notre Dame, tight end Mitchell Evans was not extremely productive, totaling 77 catches for 903 yards and five touchdowns. But the Panthers drafted him in the fifth round because they think he can do a lot in their offense, and after rookie minicamp they felt even more confident about that.

Canales said he and tight ends coach Pat McPherson saw Evans doing things at rookie minicamp that told them he’ll have a versatile role in their offense.

‘What carries over from the film is just a really versatile guy,” Canales said, via Panthers.com. “So whether it was the individual drills, going through blocking with Pat, the footwork stuff, you know, and then just being a reliable target, you know, he’s a really smooth mover in his routes, plays compact at the top. So I think just all those things—we just felt like a really well-rounded, clean football player, you know, and certainly fits into what we do.”

Evans says the offense he’s learning should be a good fit for his skills.

“I think we’re very versatile, you know, we do a lot in this offense,” Evans said. “We’re not just blocking, we’re not just pass catching, we’re doing it at all. There are a lot of different moving elements to this offense. It’s very complex in a good way, and I think we do it all, so this is a very good offense to be a tight end.”

In Carolina, Evans is teamed up with another former Notre Dame tight end, Tommy Tremble, who also wasn’t extremely productive in his college career but has emerged as a versatile player in the Panthers’ offense. Canales knows what kind of tight end he wants in his system, and he added another one on the third day of the draft.