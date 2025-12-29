Eagles are first team since 1987 Patriots with no second-half completions in multiple games

The Eagles, with 11 wins in 16 games, have clinched the NFC East. Their accomplishments for 2025 include something less impressive.

Via ESPN research, the Eagles are the first team since the 1987 Patriots to have multiple games with zero completed passes in the entire second half. Likewise, quarterback Jalen Hurts is the first quarterback since play-by-play records were first maintained in 1978 to go 0-7 or worse in the second half of multiple games in a given season.

Hurts went 0-7 in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Bills. In Week 4, he was 0-8 in the second half against the Buccaneers.

The Eagles won both games.

The deeper issue for the Eagles is a tendency to sleepwalk through long stretches of games. That has happened more than twice this season. If it happens in the postseason, it will be very difficult for the Eagles to advance.

After Sunday’s 13-12 win at Buffalo, coach Nick Sirianni expressed regret for not assisting the offense between drives. He seemed to commit to doing that moving forward.