nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Eagles are first team since 1987 Patriots with no second-half completions in multiple games

  
Published December 29, 2025 06:07 PM

The Eagles, with 11 wins in 16 games, have clinched the NFC East. Their accomplishments for 2025 include something less impressive.

Via ESPN research, the Eagles are the first team since the 1987 Patriots to have multiple games with zero completed passes in the entire second half. Likewise, quarterback Jalen Hurts is the first quarterback since play-by-play records were first maintained in 1978 to go 0-7 or worse in the second half of multiple games in a given season.

Hurts went 0-7 in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Bills. In Week 4, he was 0-8 in the second half against the Buccaneers.

The Eagles won both games.

The deeper issue for the Eagles is a tendency to sleepwalk through long stretches of games. That has happened more than twice this season. If it happens in the postseason, it will be very difficult for the Eagles to advance.

After Sunday’s 13-12 win at Buffalo, coach Nick Sirianni expressed regret for not assisting the offense between drives. He seemed to commit to doing that moving forward.