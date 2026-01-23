Report: Titans will retain special teams coach John Fassel

Robert Saleh will make changes to the coaching staff.

He has moved on from offensive coordinator Nick Holz and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, according to Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com, but Saleh will retain special teams coordinator John Fassel.

Titans rookie returner Chimere Dike earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Fassel joined the Titans in 2025 after five seasons in Dallas. He also has coached for the Ravens, Raiders and Rams.

Fassel, the son of former Giants head coach Jim Fassel, recently expressed his desire to become a head coach.