Chargers request Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant for their DC job

The Chargers have requested Aubrey Pleasant to interview for their vacant defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Pleasant is the assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator for the Rams. The Rams defense ranked 10th in points allowed and fifth in takeaways in 2025.

He has coached in the NFL for the past 13 seasons.

Pleasant has spent time with Washington, the Browns, Lions and Packers.

The Chargers are seeking to replace Jesse Minter, whom the Ravens hired as their head coach on Thursday.