Winter storm could lift Conference Championship ratings

A major winter storm is coming this weekend, and that could be good news for the NFL.

As noted by Eric Fisher of FrontOfficeSports.com, inclement weather could keep more people in their homes on Sunday, with nothing to do but hunker down for seven hours of high-stakes football.

The AFC Championship starts at 3:00 p.m. ET, with the NFC Championship kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Whatever the weather, the ratings will be significant. Many millions will be watching both games. But it can’t hurt if people who otherwise wouldn’t be home on Sunday, for whatever reason, are snowed and/or iced in.

There’s one caveat. Ice accumulations could lead to power outages. Which will make it a little harder to turn the TV on.

Last year, Commanders-Eagles generated a relatively disappointing 44.2 million viewers. Bills-Chiefs attracted 57.4 million.