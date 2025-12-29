Kevin Stefanski mum on his future: I’m privileged to have this job

Kevin Stefanski will finish his sixth season as head coach of the Browns. The question is: Does he get a seventh season?

Stefanski declined on Monday to address his future, saying he is “privileged to have this job” when asked whether he wants to continue with the team beyond this season.

“As you can imagine, my sole focus is on this game versus Cincinnati,” Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

The Browns are 7-26 the past two seasons, casting question about Stefanski’s job security. He twice has won coach of the year honors but has a 44-56 regular-season record and a 1-2 postseason record.

Stefanski signed an extension before the 2024 season as did General Manager Andrew Berry.

Stefanski was asked whether he had any discussions with ownership or has been given an indication about how the Browns will address his future.

“I understand the question, but I never get into those type of discussions,” he said.