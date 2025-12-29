Kevin O’Connell: Vikings want Brian Flores as defensive coordinator “as long as we can have him”

The Vikings had hoped to get defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s contract extended before the season. He opted to wait.

Now, the clock is ticking.

As PFT reported over the weekend, the Vikings are trying to get him re-signed. Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed that reality on Monday in a press conference. Still, Flores is one game away from free agency. And it would be naive to think his representatives haven’t unofficially explored potential alternatives.

O’Connell said he doesn’t anticipate Flores leaving for a lateral move.

“Based upon my dialogue with him, and obviously the enthusiasm and the want to for us to get something done, I don’t,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “But I also know we’re inside of days before our season ends. . . . I know he enjoys being here. . . .

“I know I’m excited about when . . . hopefully I can come to this podium and say he’s going to be here for as long as we can keep him here before another team makes him their head coach.”

Flores is expected to get interviews for 2026 head-coaching vacancies, if he wants them. The real question is whether he’ll get an offer. And whether he’ll take it.

For a coordinator who is looking for his second head-coaching gig, it’s important to be selective. The second try quite possibly will be the last.

Until then, O’Connell wants to keep Flores in Minnesota.

“Flo knows I love him,” O’Connell said, per Seifert. “He was the guy three years ago that I identified to bring in here, and the growth and just our relationship and what he’s meant to me personally is so massive. And that’s not even [taking] into account what he’s been able to do defensively for our team and been such a huge part of helping us daily, minute to minute, kind of weather the different storms we had to navigate this year. . . . Yeah, things are in a really positive place right now. I absolutely want Brian Flores to be the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings as long as we can have him.”

Given the effectiveness of the scheme as designed and implemented by Flores, other teams that will be looking for defensive coordinators will be interested. How could they not be? And the Vikings are aware, we’re told, of the possibility that the Cowboys will turn to Flores as the eventual replacement for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Money will obviously be a factor. The overall quality of the team would presumably be another. Given Minnesota’s struggles at quarterback in 2025, the pitch to Flores will need to include a plan for stabilizing and maximizing the straw with which O’Connell will stir Minnesota’s offense next season.