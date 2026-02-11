 Skip navigation
Falcons hire Chase Blackburn as assistant special teams coach

  
Published February 11, 2026 06:32 PM

The Falcons are hiring Chase Blackburn as their assistant special teams coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Blackburn will work under Craig Aukerman in Atlanta.

The Rams fired Blackburn with two games remaining in the 2025 regular season after a special teams meltdown against the Seahawks.

Blackburn, 42, played 10 seasons in the NFL, winning a pair of Super Bowls with the Giants. His coaching career began in 2016 as an assistant special teams coach with the Panthers. Carolina promoted him to special teams coordinator in 2018, and Matt Rhule retained Blackburn in 2020.

The Panthers fired Blackburn after the 2021 season.

After one season as the Titans’ assistant special teams coach, Blackburn joined the Rams in 2023.