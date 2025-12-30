Monday Night Football: Davante Adams is inactive; Drake London will play

The Rams won’t have wide receiver Davante Adams, but the Falcons will have wide receiver Drake London.

Adams will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury after the Rams listed him as doubtful to play. He aggravated the injury in the Week 15 win over the Lions.

Adams has 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-best 14 touchdowns.

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle) also won’t play after being listed as questionable.

D.J. Humphries will start for Jackson.

The Rams’ other inactives are right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle), cornerback Darious Williams and running back Jarquez Hunter.

The Falcons will have London for a second consecutive week after he missed four games with a sprained PCL in his knee. He returned against the Cardinals last week and played 53 snaps, totaling three catches for 27 yards.

He has 63 receptions for 837 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Falcons’ inactives are wide receiver Casey Washington, wide receiver Malik Heath, cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle), running back Nathan Carter, inside linebacker Josh Woods (personal), offensive lineman Michael Jerrell and defensive lineman Kentavius Street.