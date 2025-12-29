Justin Herbert will not play on Sunday

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will not play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Broncos.

The Chargers have already clinched a wild card, and head coach Jim Harbaugh said today that he’s keeping Herbert healthy for the playoffs. Herbert is playing with an injured left hand and has taken a beating this season.

Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the Chargers.

Harbaugh also indicated some other starters who are banged up will get this week off.

That’s good news for the Broncos, who only need to beat the Chargers on Sunday to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It’s also bad news for the Patriots, who can still earn the No. 1 seed, but only if they win on Sunday and the Broncos lose.

The Chargers will open the playoffs on the road in the wild card round, and Harbaugh wants Herbert to be healthy and well rested. If that means accepting that the Chargers are going to lose to the Broncos on Sunday, Harbaugh will take that.