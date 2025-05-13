Cam Heyward on George Pickens trade: We could be a better team because of it

George Pickens was the Steelers’ leading wide receiver the past two seasons. He just turned 24 and still is on his rookie contract, counting $3.656 million against the cap in 2025.

Yet, the Steelers traded him anyway.

Anytime Mike Tomlin trades a wide receiver, it’s buyer beware.

The Steelers traded Santonio Holmes in 2010 for a fifth-rounder, Martavis Bryant in 2018 for a third-rounder, Antonio Brown in 2019 for third- and fifth-rounders, Chase Claypool in 2023 for a second-rounder, Diontae Johnson in 2024 for Donte Jackson and a pick swap and now Pickens for a third and a pick swap. None performed as well with their new team.

That was a point Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward made on his Not Just Football Pod.

“I think we’ve got to look at the track record of trading wide receivers,” Heyward said. “There’s been some good history behind this and when to do it, what to expect. I was looking at a stat. There’s only been like three or four receivers that made it past the rookie contracts with the Steelers. It’s crazy.

“You had AB; you had Diontae Johnson; you had Hines Ward; I think you had JuJu [Smith-Schuster] for another year. For the most part, they know when to re-sign and when to trade, and we’ll see what happens. We could be a better team because of it.”

Heyward woke up to the news like everyone else did May 7.

He called it a surprise, though the Steelers appeared done with Pickens when they traded a second-round pick to the Seahawks and invested a five-year, $150 million contract in receiver DK Metcalf.

“I didn’t know anything about it. . . . I woke up the next morning, and he had been traded,” Heyward said. “Was I surprised? Yeah, but the game is the game. I know it benefits both teams. We get another third-round pick. They get a wide receiver to go along with CeeDee Lamb. Would I have liked to see George and DK play together? Yeah, but hopefully there’s something in the works. I don’t know.”