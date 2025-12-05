 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Lions convert INT of Dak Prescott into a TD, 27-9 lead

  
Published December 4, 2025 10:10 PM

The Cowboys received the second-half kickoff, but they didn’t possess the ball long.

Dallas turned it over on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, and two plays later, the Lions upped their lead to 27-9.

Amik Robertson had tight coverage on George Pickens on a slant, and Robertson got his hand on the ball and tipped it in the air. Derrick Barnes intercepted it and returned it 23 yards to the Dallas 14 before Dak Prescott made the tackle.

Jared Goff threw a 2-yard pass to Jameson Williams and then a 12-yard touchdown throw to tight end Isaac TeSlaa.

Goff is 15-of-23 for 167 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have rushing touchdowns.