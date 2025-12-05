Lions convert INT of Dak Prescott into a TD, 27-9 lead

The Cowboys received the second-half kickoff, but they didn’t possess the ball long.

Dallas turned it over on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, and two plays later, the Lions upped their lead to 27-9.

Amik Robertson had tight coverage on George Pickens on a slant, and Robertson got his hand on the ball and tipped it in the air. Derrick Barnes intercepted it and returned it 23 yards to the Dallas 14 before Dak Prescott made the tackle.

Jared Goff threw a 2-yard pass to Jameson Williams and then a 12-yard touchdown throw to tight end Isaac TeSlaa.

Goff is 15-of-23 for 167 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have rushing touchdowns.