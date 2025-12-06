 Skip navigation
President Trump wants American football to be named something other than football

  
Published December 6, 2025 11:01 AM

If the NFL wants to improve its relationship with the current administration, there’s a new way to do it.

Change the name of the sport.

President Trump, who got the royal treatment and them some from FIFA at Friday’s World Cup draw, suggested that the world isn’t big enough for two sports with the same name.

“But when you look at what has happened to football in the United States, it’s again ‘soccer’ in the United States,” Trump said. “We seem to never call it that because we have a little bit of a conflict with another thing that’s called football. But when you think about it, shouldn’t it really be called, I mean, this is football, there’s no question about it. We have to come up with another name for the NFL stuff. It really doesn’t make sense when you think about it.”

There’s your assignment, NFL. It’s no big deal. Come up with another name for the nation’s dominant sport, and score some points at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

And if you really want to get the administration on our side, perhaps in the hopes of scoring a revision to the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 to allow games to be televised on Friday nights and Saturdays all season long, the right answer is obvious.

Trumpball.