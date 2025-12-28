Seahawks take 10-3 lead on Zach Charbonnet’s TD run

The Seahawks and Panthers are playing one of the weirdest, wildest and arguably worst games of the season.

In a game between two teams with something on the line, Seattle has finally scored the first touchdown of the day with 8:45 remaining in the third quarter. The Seahawks lead 10-3.

Zach Charbonnet’s 2-yard run on third-and-goal came after back-to-back turnovers.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw an interception to Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson in the end zone after Seattle reached the Carolina 18. Replay upheld the pick by the former Seahawk.

The Seahawks defense then bailed out Darnold.

On the next play, DeMarcus Lawrence forced and recovered a Chuba Hubbard fumble at the Carolina 22. Officials originally gave Lawrence a 21-yard touchdown return, but replay overruled it after Lawrence clearly was touched down.

The Seahawks needed six plays to put it in the end zone.