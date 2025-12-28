 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dalton Kincaid inactive for Bills, Dawson Knox will play

  
Published December 28, 2025 03:03 PM

The Bills had a pair of tight ends listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Eagles and they’ll only have one of them in the lineup.

Dalton Kincaid is inactive due to the knee injury that landed him on the injury report this week. Dawson Knox is also dealing with a knee injury, but will be in the lineup as Buffalo tries to stay alive in the race for the AFC East title.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman is a healthy scratch again this week. Kicker Matt Prater, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, offensive lineman Tylan Grable, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones are also inactive.

The Eagles ruled linebacker Nakobe Dean and right tackle Lane Johnson out on Friday. Linebacker Josh Uche, quarterback Sam Howell, running back A.J. Dillon, and cornerback Michael Carter are the other inactives for Philadelphia.