Dalton Kincaid inactive for Bills, Dawson Knox will play

The Bills had a pair of tight ends listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Eagles and they’ll only have one of them in the lineup.

Dalton Kincaid is inactive due to the knee injury that landed him on the injury report this week. Dawson Knox is also dealing with a knee injury, but will be in the lineup as Buffalo tries to stay alive in the race for the AFC East title.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman is a healthy scratch again this week. Kicker Matt Prater, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, offensive lineman Tylan Grable, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones are also inactive.

The Eagles ruled linebacker Nakobe Dean and right tackle Lane Johnson out on Friday. Linebacker Josh Uche, quarterback Sam Howell, running back A.J. Dillon, and cornerback Michael Carter are the other inactives for Philadelphia.