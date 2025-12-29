2025 Week 18 schedule: Seahawks-49ers, Panthers-Bucs will play on Saturday

After the conclusion of Sunday’s thrilling matchup between the 49ers and Bears, we now know the full Week 18 schedule to conclude the NFL’s 2025 regular season.

The matchup that could decide the NFC South is up first on Saturday afternoon, with the Panthers heading to Florida to take on the Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

The Seahawks and 49ers will follow that game at 8 p.m. ET with their matchup that will decide the NFC West crown along with the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the bye week that comes with it. That game will also be televised on ABC and ESPN.

Notably, the Broncos will host the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS. If they win, they’ll clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Patriots, who are also in contention for the No. 1 seed, will host the Dolphins at the same time on Fox.

Looking to clinch the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC, the Bears will host the Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The Eagles will host the Commanders at the same time on CBS with a shot at taking the No. 2 seed if the Bears lose.

The Ravens and Steelers will close the regular season on NBC at 8:20 p.m. with a battle for the AFC North.

For those on milestone watch, Myles Garrett and the Browns will play the Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on CBS with the defensive end one sack away from breaking the NFL’s single-season record.

Below is the full Week 18 schedule (all times Eastern):

SATURDAY

Panthers at Buccaneers, 4:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Seahawks at 49ers, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN

SUNDAY

Packers at Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Cowboys at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX

Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX

Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX

Chargers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chiefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Commanders at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Jets at Bills, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Lions at Bears, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Ravens at Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock