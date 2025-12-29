2025 Week 18 schedule: Seahawks-49ers, Panthers-Bucs will play on Saturday
After the conclusion of Sunday’s thrilling matchup between the 49ers and Bears, we now know the full Week 18 schedule to conclude the NFL’s 2025 regular season.
The matchup that could decide the NFC South is up first on Saturday afternoon, with the Panthers heading to Florida to take on the Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.
The Seahawks and 49ers will follow that game at 8 p.m. ET with their matchup that will decide the NFC West crown along with the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the bye week that comes with it. That game will also be televised on ABC and ESPN.
Notably, the Broncos will host the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS. If they win, they’ll clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Patriots, who are also in contention for the No. 1 seed, will host the Dolphins at the same time on Fox.
Looking to clinch the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC, the Bears will host the Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The Eagles will host the Commanders at the same time on CBS with a shot at taking the No. 2 seed if the Bears lose.
The Ravens and Steelers will close the regular season on NBC at 8:20 p.m. with a battle for the AFC North.
For those on milestone watch, Myles Garrett and the Browns will play the Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on CBS with the defensive end one sack away from breaking the NFL’s single-season record.
Below is the full Week 18 schedule (all times Eastern):
SATURDAY
Panthers at Buccaneers, 4:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Seahawks at 49ers, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN
SUNDAY
Packers at Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Colts at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Cowboys at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX
Chargers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chiefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Commanders at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Jets at Bills, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Lions at Bears, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Ravens at Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock