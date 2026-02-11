 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski: Nothing to add on James Pearce situation

  
Published February 11, 2026 01:20 PM

The Falcons issued a statement after edge rusher James Pearce’s arrest last weekend that said the team was aware of the incident and would not make further comment “on an open legal matter.”

The matter remains open and head coach Kevin Stefanski stuck to the no comment answer in a brief opening statement ahead of a press conference involving the team’s coordinators.

“On the James Pearce situation, there is really nothing to add,” Stefanski said. “I’ll defer, our coaches will defer to the statement that was put out. So, respectfully, I understand there are questions but there’s not much to add there.”

Pearce faces five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge after allegedly ramming WNBA player Rickea Jackson’s car multiple times before allegedly evading and resisting arrest. Jackson had been trying to end a relationship with Pearce and has filed paperwork saying she wants to testify against Pearce.