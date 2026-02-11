Rickea Jackson files paperwork indicating willingness to testify against James Pearce Jr.

As the case against Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. continues to unfold, the alleged victim has made it clear that she is willing to fully and completely cooperate.

Via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, lawyers representing WNBA player Rickea Jackson filed an official notice on Tuesday indicating that she is “willing to testify” against Pearce, if/when the domestic violence charges against him go to trial.

Jackson’s attorneys also asked the court to devote “all possible resources and personnel” to the case to “conclude it as soon as practicable and bring justice to her and the people of the State of Florida.”

Pearce faces five felony charges and one misdemeanor account arising from a Saturday incident during which he allegedly rammed Jackson’s car multiple times before allegedly evading and resisting arrest.

Pearce, through his lawyers, has proclaimed his innocence as to all allegations. The NFL has said it will review the case under the Personal Conduct Policy.

