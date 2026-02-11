 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rickea Jackson files paperwork indicating willingness to testify against James Pearce Jr.

  
Published February 11, 2026 11:34 AM

As the case against Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. continues to unfold, the alleged victim has made it clear that she is willing to fully and completely cooperate.

Via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, lawyers representing WNBA player Rickea Jackson filed an official notice on Tuesday indicating that she is “willing to testify” against Pearce, if/when the domestic violence charges against him go to trial.

Jackson’s attorneys also asked the court to devote “all possible resources and personnel” to the case to “conclude it as soon as practicable and bring justice to her and the people of the State of Florida.”

Pearce faces five felony charges and one misdemeanor account arising from a Saturday incident during which he allegedly rammed Jackson’s car multiple times before allegedly evading and resisting arrest.

Pearce, through his lawyers, has proclaimed his innocence as to all allegations. The NFL has said it will review the case under the Personal Conduct Policy.