The Sam Darnold contract was a steal for Seattle

It’s convenient to drag the Vikings for not re-signing quarterback Sam Darnold a year ago. But the Vikings were far from alone.

Multiple other teams could have pursued Darnold as a free agent. They didn’t.

The Steelers opted for Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith. (Tom Brady reportedly didn’t want Darnold.) The Jets overpaid Justin Fields (not that they could have brought back Darnold). The Colts went with Daniel Jones as the alternative to Anthony Richardson.

The Seahawks, after getting a third-round pick for Smith, pivoted to Darnold. They signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal. He’s making $33.5 million per year, nearly half the amount of the open market.

He’ll make $27.5 million in 2026 and $35.5 million in 2027. Darnold received $37.5 million in 2025, with a cap number of only $13.4 million. His cap number increases to $37.9 million in 2026 and $41.9 million in 2027.

It was, and is, a steal for Seattle. One that, given his performance and the team’s achievements in 2025, justifies a new deal, much sooner than later.

The contract was a great one for the Seahawks. They bought low. The fact that Darnold grossly outplayed the deal counts as a good problem to have for the Seahawks.

Regardless, it’s time to pay the piper — if the Seahawks regard Darnold as the short- and long-term answer at the quarterback position.