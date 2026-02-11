Panthers to hire Darrell Bevell as associate head coach

The Panthers are adding an experienced assistant to Dave Canales’ coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will hire Darrell Bevell as their associate head coach. Bevell will also have an offensive specialist title in Carolina.

Canales was the wide receivers coach for the Seahawks when Bevell was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2011-2017.

Bevell interviewed for the Jets offensive coordinator job recently and spent the last four years as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with the Dolphins. He’s also been the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars, Lions, and Vikings over the course of his time in the NFL.