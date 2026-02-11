Report: Packers to name Luke Getsy QBs coach

Green Bay is going with an internal option for its next quarterbacks coach.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Packers are naming Luke Getsy to the position.

Getsy, 41, replaces Sean Mannion, who departed the franchise to become Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator.

Getsy was previously Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach under head coach Matt LaFleur from 2019-2021. He left to become the Bears’ offensive coordinator, holding that position from 2022-2023. He was then the Raiders’ offensive coordinator in 2024 before he was fired midseason.

He returned to the Packers in 2024 as a defensive consultant before moving back to the other side of the ball in 2025 as senior offensive assistant.