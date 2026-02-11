Expansion of draft-pick trades from three to five years would require 24 votes to pass

The reported push to change the limit for trading future draft picks from three years to five years may or may not be successful. To pass, it will need the same number of votes that are necessary for changes to the on-field playing rules.

“This hypothetical change would require a vote of the full membership,” chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.

Before a vote can happen, someone will have to propose it. Alternatively, it could be recommended by the Competition Committee.

There’s no reason not to do it. Teams should be allowed to agree to any/all terms they want, when it comes to making trades.

Of course, some (me) would say there should be no arbitrary limits to trades of any kind. If two franchises want to do a deal, let them do it. Whenever, wherever, however.

Any changes to the trade rules should be embraced, not shunned. Let the teams do whatever they want.

Starting with dealing picks up to five years out.