Klint Kubiak: Very excited about Ashton Jeanty’s skill set and what he brings

While the Raiders have plenty of work to do to become a contender, they do have some building blocks on offense, one of whom is running back Ashton Jeanty.

The No. 6 overall pick of last year’s draft, Jeanty had a productive rookie year with 1,321 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns.

But he did average just 3.7 yards per carry, illustrating how there’s room for more.

Asked about Jeanty during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, new head coach Klint Kubiak said he’s “very excited about [Jeanty’s] skill set and what he brings.”

“I’ve got a lot of tape to catch up on, dude, but I saw you play a lot of snaps at Boise,” Kubiak said, addressing Jeanty directly as he was in the assembled press conference crowd. “Very excited about his talent.

“But the thing I would tell him and all his teammates is that it’s not just about one guy. We’ve got to get the line on the same page, we’ve got to get our quarterback to get the right run checks. We’ve got to get our receivers to go block for him so that we can get the play action going. But as soon as our players can realize that it’s a team thing, it’s not an individual thing, we’re going to be successful. I know we have those type of guys in our building right now.”

Jeanty finished 2025 with 975 yards rushing with five rushing touchdowns along with 55 receptions for 346 yards with five TDs.