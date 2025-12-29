Sunday Night Football: 49ers lead Bears 28-21 at halftime

The 49ers and Bears have gone back and forth in the first half on Sunday night, but San Francisco is holding a 28-21 lead at halftime.

Things got off to an inauspicious start for San Francisco when Brock Purdy threw a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage, as linebacker T.J. Edwards returned the seventh interception of his career 34 yards for a touchdown.

But from there, the 49ers scored 14 straight points with a Purdy 1-yard touchdown pass followed by a Purdy 10-yard touchdown run. Per the NBC broadcast, it was the first time a QB had ever thrown a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown, and thrown a pick-six all in the first quarter.

Purdy’s touchdown run was the start of five consecutive TD drives by the two teams. Luther Burden caught a 35-yard strike from Caleb Williams to tie the score. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a 5-yard touchdown, his 10th rushing TD of the year. Colston Loveland caught a 36-yard touchdown to tie it up again. Then Purdy ran in his second TD of the night, this time from 3 yards out to put San Francisco up by seven.

The Bears finally ended the string of scores when they had to punt with about 1:15 left in the half.

McCaffrey has rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries, also catching two passes for 20 yards.

Purdy is 14-of-20 for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The 49ers have racked up 330 total yards, 22 first downs, and are 5-of-7 on third down — dominating time of possession 21:56 to 8:04.

But Chicago has gotten some good throws out of Williams, who is 6-of-12 for 108 yards with two touchdowns at halftime.

On the injury front, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams had to exit after Purdy’s pick-six with a hamstring injury and has not returned. At this point, it appears doubtful that he will, though he’s only been announced as questionable.

The Bears will receive the second-half kickoff.