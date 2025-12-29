Source: T.J. Watt is a “long shot” to play next weekend vs. Ravens

The Steelers and the Ravens will meet next weekend, with the AFC North title on the line. For the home team, the question is whether linebacker T.J. Watt will be ready to go.

He had surgery on December 12 to repair a partially collapsed lung. Watt has missed the last three games.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Watt is considered a “long shot” to play in Week 18. Added the source, “Never say never but not an ideal timeline to be fully cleared.”

Via Tracy Wolfson of CBS, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Watt won’t play until he has a week of practice as a full participant. Tomlin added that they’re treating Watt’s condition differently than an injury situation.

As they should. Watt didn’t suffer an injury; he was the victim of apparent malpractice, from whoever performed a defective dry-needle procedure that punctured Watt’s lung.