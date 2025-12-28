Glazer: Maxx Crosby “is not happy”

The Raiders won’t have defensive end Maxx Crosby for the rest of the season, after placing him on injured reserve. The move came a day after the team told Crosby they’d be shutting him down, a decision to which he strongly objected.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports provided an update earlier today.

“I’ve been on the phone with Maxx a bunch over the last couple days,” Glazer said on the Fox pregame show. “He is not happy.”

Crosby said he has been playing with a knee injury for most of the year. He first appeared on the injury report with a knee injury in Week 5. He played in every game.

Crosby shared his reaction to the Raiders with Glazer. “Absolutely not,” Crosby said, per Glazer. “I play football. There’s no shutting it down for me. I wanna be out there. I wanna be out there with my teammates.”

Glazer capped his report by explaining that, when Crosby’s name emerged as a potential trade option, Crosby told the team he doesn’t want to leave.

“You’ve got to wonder now if that still hold true,” Glazer said.

You’ve also got to wonder what Crosby may have said to Glazer about that, with the caveat that it not be reported just yet.